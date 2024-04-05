Dalton Knecht Wins Riley Wallace Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is the recipient of the 2023-24 Riley Wallace Award, given to the nation’s top transfer, as announced Thursday morning by CollegeInsider.com.

The honor is named after the former head coach at Centenary (1976-78) and Hawaii (1987-2007). At the latter, Wallace welcomed many transfers and became the winningest coach in school history, leading the program to nine postseason appearances, including three NCAA Tournament bids.

Knecht is the 10th player to win the Riley Wallace Award since its inception in 2015. He joins Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson (2022-23), North Carolina’s Brady Manek (2021-22), Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq (2020-21), Siena’s Elijah Burns (2019-20), Colgate’s Rapolas Ivanauskas (2018-19), Buffalo’s Wes Clark (2017-18), UC Davis’ Chima Moneke (2016-17), Grand Canyon’s Grandy Glaze (2015-16) and Maryland Eastern Shore’s Mike Myers (2014-15).

The recipient of the annual award is determined by a 10-member voting committee, which consists of current and former head coaches, as well as two senior staff members of CollegeInsider.com.

Previously, Knecht has been named the Transfer of the Year by ESPN and Field of 68, as well as by NCAA.com’s Andy Katz. He was also the Associated Press’ SEC Newcomer of the Year.

