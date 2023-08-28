Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through September 2, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 28 through September 2, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

French Silk Pie – A chilled dark chocolate pie-inspired cookie layered with velvety chocolate mousse, a dollop of whipped cream, and a delicate sprinkle of chocolate curls

Snickerdoodle Cupcake – A classic flavor made even more delicious— a warm cinnamon sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and an extra dash of cinnamon sugar

Cookie Butter Lava ft. Biscoff® – A warm mouth-watering cookie stuffed and drizzled with melty Biscoff® cookie butter spread, and sprinkled with crumbly cookie pieces

Chocolate Peanut Butter Puffs – A chilled chocolate cookie topped with a creamy peanut butter frosting and a crunch of chocolate peanut butter cereal puffs

Confetti – A warm, playful vanilla sugar cookie bursting with rainbow sprinkles