Country Music Hall of Fame Offers Free Veterans Day Admission to Service Members and Families

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will honor active-duty and retired armed services members with free museum admission on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. As an additional token of thanks to the United States Armed Forces, past and present, the museum will also extend free admission for up to three immediate family members.

Between 10 a.m. and noon in the museum’s Taylor Swift Education Center, visitors will also have the opportunity to share appreciation for our military members and their families by creating postcards for active-duty troops. There is a long history of country music stars serving in the United States military, including Country Music Hall of Fame members Johnny Cash, George Jones, Willie Nelson and Elvis Presley, along with many others. Through A Million Thanks, a nonprofit organization that provides support to military members, cards will be mailed to those serving overseas.

Timed admission tickets can be reserved by calling 615-416-2001, or tickets can be obtained at the museum’s box office on Nov. 11. Valid military ID is required to claim tickets. Due to limited capacity, advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Active duty and retired armed services members will also receive a 10% discount at the Museum Store and the Hatch Show Print retail store on Monday, Nov. 11.

Free admission is available only for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B are offered for a fee, based on availability. For more information on tickets, visit www.countrymusichalloffame.org.

