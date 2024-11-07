OBITUARY: Jack James Loyd

Jack James Loyd, age 63 of Christiana, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 28, 1961, in Columbus, OH to the late John and Betty Wears Loyd.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Jean Loyd; son, Andrew Loyd; daughter, Ashley (Shane) Karmelin; grandchildren, Alex Karmelin; Addison Karmelin; brother, Kurt (Debbie) Loyd; and his beloved Labrador Retriever, Maggie.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Shepherd’s Chapel, PO Box 416, Gravette, AR 72736-0416.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email