Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Celebrates ‘American Currents: State of the Music’

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition “American Currents: State of the Music”. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff. The exhibit runs until February 2025 in the museum’s ACM Gallery.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians, songwriters and initiatives that figured prominently in country music in 2023. This year’s exhibition will include Oliver Anthony, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Bush, Tyler Childers, Luke Combs, S.G. Goodman, Nat Myers, Nickel Creek, Joy Oladokun, Jelly Roll, Allison Russell, Shucked (the Broadway musical scored by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally), SistaStrings, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Molly Tuttle, Morgan Wallen, Kelsey Waldon, The War And Treaty, Lucinda Williams and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” will highlight the musical connections of artists, including those who have influenced them or share musical perspectives. Featured pairings include Jessie Jo Dillon and Cindy Walker, C.J. Lewandowski and Bobby Osborne, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Whitters and Martina McBride.

American Currents also includes a video compilation of important country music moments from 2023. In addition, the exhibit recaps the year’s chart-topping country albums, singles and highest-grossing tours.