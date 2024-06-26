Country Artists Come Together for Toby Keith Tribute at Bridgestone Arena

On July 29, country music’s biggest stars will come together at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for a live concert event, “Toby Keith: American Icon.” The action-packed special event will air on NBC Wednesday, August 28, from 8-10pm ET/PT. Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War And Treaty, and more will gather for a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating the life and legacy of the proud Oklahoman and global superstar.

One of the most prolific self-directed creative forces in country music’s modern era, singer-songwriter Toby Keith amassed 42 top 10 hits, 33 No. 1s, 44 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances, and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing. With songs including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar,” and so many more, Keith’s influence crosses generations and his legacy reaches around the globe. He was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame shortly before his passing in February. Among his many accomplishments, the New York based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), the National Medal of Arts (2021), the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021), and BMI Icon (2022) were his most treasured.

Tickets for “Toby Keith: American Icon” go on sale this Friday, June 28 on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. CT here.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and will go towards Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and the top rated in the Southeast.

“Toby Keith: American Icon,” the live concert event and NBC special, are being produced by UMG Nashville’s Sing Me Back Home Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with Alex Coletti Productions. Cindy Mabe, Dawn Gates, and Harper Grae are executive producers for Sing Me Back Home Productions in partnership with Mercury Studios executive producers Alice Webb and Barak Moffitt; Adam Reed and Jordana Hochman are executive producers for Thinkfactory; Alex Coletti is executive producer for Alex Coletti Productions; TK Kimbrell and R.A.Clark also serve as executive producers. Mercury Studios represents “Toby Keith: American Icon” for international sales and distribution. The show and special have been packaged by UTA – Keith’s long-time agency partner.

