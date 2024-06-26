Illinois Man Arrested on Child Sex Crimes in Sumner County

June 26, 2024 – The Hendersonville Police Department initiated an investigation into a 19-year-old named Matthew Moklak from Villa Park, IL, for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Moklak on June 20, 2024, at his home in Villa Park, IL. The charges against him include 20 counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Solicitation of a Minor, and one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

The US Marshalls executed the arrest warrants at Mr. Moklak’s residence in Villa Park, IL, with the assistance of the Villa Park Police Department. Mr. Moklak is currently being extradited to Sumner County, Tennessee.

The Hendersonville Police Department encourages parents to closely monitor their children’s use of social media platforms and other communication methods. This is due to the increasing trend of sexual predators using social media and phone apps to lure minors into illegal activities.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

Court Date and Bond are not available at this time.

Source: Hendersonville Police Department

