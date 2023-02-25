Country Artist Kane Brown to Make Acting Debut

Country artist Kane Brown is expanding from behind the mic to a role on the big screen.

Following the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Brown will make his acting debut on the hit new drama FIRE COUNTRY on Friday, April 7th (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) via CBS Television Network.

He will play Robin, an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients on the scene of a crash.

A Robin Hood of sorts, he’s an outlaw on the run with a heart of gold.

Kane Brown is out on tour with a stop in Nashville on March 31st at Bridgestone Arena. Kane and wife, Katelyn released a duet “Thank God” that hit number one on the Billboard charts, Kane’s 9th number one and Katelyn’s first. The song was released in September as part of the Different Man album.