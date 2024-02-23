Coming to Prime Video March 2024

Pack a punch this March 2024 with Road House! The upcoming Amazon MGM Studios Original film Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, will be available exclusively on Prime Video.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in March 2024

March 1

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

Angela’s Ashes (2000)

At First Sight (1999)

Back to School (1986)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bio-Dome (1996)

Blackfish (2013)

Bring It On (2000)

Bring It On: All Or Nothing (2006)

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Catwoman (2004)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Guns of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

How High (2001)

How High 2 (2019)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw the Devil (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Minnie And Moskowitz (2017)

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2015)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition (2007)

RBG (2018)

Return to Me (2000)

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Safe House (2012)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

Super 8 (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Warriors (1979)

This Is The End (2013)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Waterworld (1995)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

March 3

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

March 5

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2023)

March 7

Divergent (2014)

Marlowe (2023)

Ricky Stanicky (2024)

March 12

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

March 14

Frida (2024)

March 17

The Captive (2014)

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

March 19

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)

March 21

Road House (2024)

March 23

Wrath of Man (2021)

March 26

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)

March 29

The Imitation Game (2014)

March 31

Battle Royale (2001)

Everything coming to Freevee in March

March 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Before I Fall (2017)

Dolittle (2020)

Emma (2020)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Peter Rabbit (2018)

Picture Day (2012)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

The Master of Disguise (2002)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Hannah’s Law (2012)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

March 19

The Invisible Man (2020)

March 22

100% Wolf (2020)

March 31

Run the Race (2018)