October brings new Amazon Original Movies, Series, and Specials including the family-friendly Bug Diaries Halloween Special; Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers, a reality competition series from Prime Gaming.

Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in October 2020.

October 1

Movies

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

Series

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

October 2

Specials

*Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original Special

*Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 – Amazon Original Special

October 6

Movies

*Black Box – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*The Lie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Series

Mr. Robot: Season 4

October 8

Movies

Archive (2020)

October 9

Movies

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Series

*Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series

October 10

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

October 13

Movies

*Evil Eye – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

*Nocturne – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

October 14

Movies

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

Movies

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

October 16

Movies

*Time – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Special

*What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original Special

October 21

Movies

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

October 23

Series

*Mirzapur – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

October 26

Movies

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

October 27

Movies

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

October 29

Movies

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

Series

*Truth Seekers – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

October 31

Movies

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)