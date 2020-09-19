Blumhouse to Release 8 Scary Movies on Amazon Prime

October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse,” a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.
Amazon Prime Video will launch the initial slate of four films as double features starting with Black Box (2020) and The Lie (2020), both premiering on October 6, and launching the following week on October 13 is Evil Eye (2020) and Nocturne (2020).
The latter four films will launch in 2021.
1Black Box (Streaming Oct 6)
After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.
2The Lie (Streaming Oct 6)
When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents cover up the horrific crime with a web of lies and deception
3Evil Eye (Streaming Oct 13)
A superstitious mother is convinced that her daughter’s new boyfriend is the reincarnation of a man who tried to kill her 30 years ago.
4Nocturne (Streaming Oct 13)
Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.