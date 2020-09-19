Blumhouse to Release 8 Scary Movies on Amazon Prime

October marks the launch of “Welcome to The Blumhouse,” a program of eight unsettling, genre movies produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios.

Amazon Prime Video will launch the initial slate of four films as double features starting with Black Box (2020) and The Lie (2020), both premiering on October 6, and launching the following week on October 13 is Evil Eye (2020) and Nocturne (2020).

The latter four films will launch in 2021.