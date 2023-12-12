CMT Crossroads with Chris Janson and Bret Michaels to Air on December 20th

Filmed in Spring Hill at World Wide Stages, CMT brings together rock icon Bret Michaels and country sensation Chris Janson to headline the latest installment of CMT’s cmusic series.

“CMT Crossroads: Bret Michaels & Chris Janson” premieres Wednesday, December 20that9p/8c with an immediate encore at 10p/9c.The episode will go live on CMT.com and CMT VOD on Thursday, December 21stwith subsequent premieres on CMT Music and MTV Live.

Bret Michaels shared in a statement,“CMT Crossroads with my friend Chris Janson was a bucket list and nothing but a good time. We brought nothing but hits and an absolute game-changer of fun, big energy and what may be the biggest, rowdiest & most good-time lovin’ fans. This will be a music history-making event so tune in December 20th and get ready for your chance to see Chris & I on my Parti-Gras Mardi Gras 2024 Tour.”

The pairing marks the first-ever on-stage collaboration for Michaels and Janson who teamed up for a true ‘Rock n’ Country’ party. The two friends swapped stories and performed each other’s most celebrated hits, including Michaels’ chart-topping Poison power ballads “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty To Me” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance” and Janson’s No. 1s “Fix a Drink,” “Good Vibes” (both platinum) and 4x platinum “Buy Me A Boat” for an unforgettable, high-octane evening.

Chris Janson also shared a statement,“This Crossroads is pure rock and roll. What a blast to do this with a hero and friend, Bret Michaels. Two good buddies, having nothing but a good time, literally. Tune in, and turn it up!”