OBITUARY: Bonnie Morgan Rooker

Mrs. Bonnie Morgan Rooker, age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, December 10, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born in Morrison, TN to the late Samuel and Wiley Hirse Morgan.

Mrs. Rooker worked in admissions for Rutherford Hospital turned Middle Tennessee Medical Center for 25 years until her retirement. Her greatest joy was taking care of her beautiful family.

Mrs. Rooker is survived by her daughters, Brenda Rooker Huntley (Russ) and Athelia Paulette Rooker; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Judy King (T.K.); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Sammie Morgan, Edith Wilson, Lucille Speck, and Ernest Morgan.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/