CMA Celebrates Triple Play Award Recipients

The Country Music Association hosted its 2024 CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony, on April 15, at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum in Nashville. In addition to honoring seven CMA Triple Play Award recipients, CMA also awarded Troy Tomlinson (Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville and CMA Board member) with the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. The CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony was hosted by composer and CMA Board member, Jim Beavers.

The CMA Triple Play Award is presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. In total, seven songwriters were honored: Ashley Gorley (four-time recipient this year), Charlie Handsome, Jelly Roll, Chase McGill, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Thomas Rhett. Handsome and Rhett were not able to attend and shared video acceptances for their awards.

Each recipient was surprised by a special guest who has played a role in their career to present their award. These special presenters took the stage to share heartfelt words of congratulations before welcoming their recipient to the stage. Presenters included Jesse Frasure for Jelly Roll, Mitchell Tenpenny for Schmidt, HARDY for Phelps, Jordan Davis for McGill, and Chris DuBois presenting a historic four Triple Play Awards to Gorley, the most ever in a single year.

Tomlinson was presented with the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award, which was created to recognize an individual who has dedicated their life to supporting and advancing the art of songwriting and careers of songwriters. In honor of Tomlinson’s lasting impact in the songwriting community, he was surprised with a performance by Kenny Chesney, taking the stage to perform “Old Blue Chair.” Additional surprise performers included a writer’s round featuring songs that Tomlinson helped pioneer. McGill performed “Next Thing You Know,” recorded by Jordan Davis, Beavers performed “Drink A Beer,” recorded by Luke Bryan, and Tom Douglas performed “The House That Built Me,” recorded by Miranda Lambert.

Prior to Tomlinson accepting his award, a video montage showcased interviews and congratulatory messages from artists, songwriters and industry executives who have collaborated closely with Tomlinson and whose careers have been touched by his work. Kelsea Ballerini, Dean Dillon, Douglas, Mike Dungan, Ronnie Dunn, Joe Galante, Jody Gerson, Josh Tomlinson, Sylvia Tomlinson, Sarah Trahern, Ben Vaughn, Jody Williams, Lainey Wilson and narrator Cliff Williamson all spoke about Tomlinson’s legacy in the songwriting community, his commitment and love for songwriters as both people and professionals and the incredible impact he’s had on so many careers.