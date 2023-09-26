Chuck Wicks to Host Backstage at People’s Choice Country Awards

Chuck Wicks – Singer/songwriter, actor, TV star, dancer, philanthropist and Shiners Nashville creator and star – has been announced as the host of “Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards ,” alongside Natalie Stovall at the Grand Ole Opry. NBC and Peacock made the announcement via social media posts earlier this week.

While the “People’s Choice Country Music Awards” will be broadcast on NBC, this exclusive program will be streamed on a vast array of platforms including Peacock, PCA Twitter, NBC Twitter/Facebook/YouTube, TODAY All Day/Twitter, E! News Twitter/Facebook/YouTube/E! Online, Access Twitter/YouTube, and Circle social platforms.

During the rare and exclusive behind-the-scenes show, fans are promised an all-access pass to red carpet arrivals, intimate backstage interactions, and everything that makes country music’s most significant night so special.

Wicks shared his excitement about this unique opportunity, stating, “I am super excited to hangout backstage at the iconic Grand Ole Opry House and chat it up with the some of the biggest stars in Country music. It’s an honor to be asked to be one of the hosts for the inaugural “Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Music Awards.” I absolutely love Natalie Stovall. We have the same sense of humor so should be fun bouncing back-n-forth with her throughout the evening. Here’s to a great night!”

While the main awards event is set to light up the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with performances from country music elites like Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Little Big Town, it’s the behind-the-scenes magic with Wicks that promises to offer fans an unparalleled view into the soul of the industry.

Wicks will be taking the night off from his mega-hit residency show, Shiners Nashville – a Las-Vegas style adult comedy cirque spectacular at the Woolworth Theatre – to host the special. Shiners, which has quite literally changed the face of entertainment options in Nashville, TN, recently hit $1 million in sales in less than a year and will celebrate its one year anniversary on October 4, 2023.

“People’s Choice Country Awards” is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

This groundbreaking event comes as a result of NBCUniversal’s collaboration with Opry Entertainment Group, strengthened by equity investments alongside Atairos. The collective vision for the “People’s Choice Country Awards” celebrates country music’s rich heritage while pushing boundaries in accessibility and fan engagement.