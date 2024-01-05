Chick-fil-A’s Mango Passion Sunjoy Returns to Menus Nationwide

Chick-fil-A ® is bringing a bright and sunny outlook to the start of the year with the return of the Mango Passion Sunjoy®, along with three new tropical sidekicks: Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea and Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade.

Today’s Outlook: A Taste of the Tropics

Whatever the weather, starting January 8 guests can pick their paradise and sip their way into sunshine with a selection of new and returning beverages at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last:

Mango Passion Sunjoy®

This refreshing beverage combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy ® beverage (Chick-fil-A® Lemonade and freshly-brewed Sweetened Iced Tea) with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

New! Mango Passion Lemonade

This tropical combination is a mix of classic Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade and delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

New! Mango Passion Iced Tea

Freshly-brewed daily from a blend of tea leaves, the Mango Passion Iced Tea mixes classic Iced Tea with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

New! Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade

The perfect winter sweet treat, combining Chick-fil-A ® Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade) and signature Icedream® dessert with delicious mango and passion fruit flavors.

“Customers loved the Mango Passion flavor when it was on our menu in 2020, so we are thrilled to bring it back with even more flavor offerings for guests to enjoy,” said Allison Duncan, Director, Menu & Packaging. “We’re seeing a growing demand for cold and iced beverages from consumers throughout the year, with recent enthusiasm for our Watermelon Mint and White Peach beverages, as well as our new Peppermint beverages this winter. We’re excited to surprise guests with bright new flavors that will redefine our seasonal beverages!”

A Warm (and Spicy) Front Ahead

To pair with the sweet mango and passion fruit flavors, Chick-fil-A recommends enjoying the new beverages with a spicy side kick, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. A classic current menu item, this signature entrée serves as the perfect way to beat the winter blues. Featuring a boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich can be customized to include three different variations of cheese, a combination of tomato, lettuce and pickles, as well as a toasted, buttery white or multigrain bun.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A® App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pick up or delivery. To read the latest information about Chick-fil-A’s menu, innovations and more, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories .

Source: Restaurant News

