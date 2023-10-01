Campbellsville Too Much for Cumberland in Conference Opener

LEBANON, Tenn.–Turnovers plague the Phoenix as Campbellsville had four takeaways, three translated into points for the Tigers as they defeated the Phoenix 34-16 at Nokes-Lasater Field on Saturday night.

Cumberland (2-2, 0-1 MSC) started the game strong, but once Campbellsville got some momentum, the Tigers never let Cumberland back in the game. Cumberland ran the ball for over 200 yards again, but the passing game was sluggish as they could only total 57 yards through the air allowing Campbellsville to load up for the run.

The Phoenix are at home for Homecoming next Saturday as they welcome No. 19 the University of the Cumberlands to town. Kick-off is set for 1:30 p.m. with Homecoming Festivities to go on at halftime.

Source: Cumberland Sports

More Sports News