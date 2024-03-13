Buffalo Wild Wings Ultimate March Madness Competition



A buffalo walks into a sports bar and picks a March Madness bracket…

To celebrate this year’s tournament, Buffalo Wild Wings, the Official Sports Bar of March Madness, is having a real buffalo, Jack, pick a bracket for both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Following the buffalo’s selection, B-Dubs is putting all basketball fans to the ultimate test: can you Beat the Buffalo? On March 19, Buffalo Wild Wings will release the buffalo’s completed brackets, and fans can submit their own brackets to BeatTheBuffalo.com to see how they stack up against the buffalo’s. Submissions for both the men’s and women’s brackets will close at noon on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

As the tournaments go on, 10% of the challengers with a better bracket than the buffalo will have a chance to win bragging rights and some amazing prizes – a year’s worth of free wings and tickets to next year’s Final Four. (T&Cs apply)*

Fans can also kick off the tournament’s opening weekend at B-Dubs with a sweet “BOGO March Madness” deal! On Thursday, March 21, guests can buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout, or delivery – and also try Buffalo Wild Wings’ new Honey Sriracha and returning favorite Honey Garlic sauces.**

“As the official sports bar of March Madness, we’re the best place to watch games all tournament long,” said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. “We are known for taking things up a notch during the tournament and this year is no exception. We are doing something only B-Dubs could ever do: have a real Buffalo pick a bracket.”

Returning for March Madness this year is BWW’s legendary Overtime Wingtime deal, all tournament long. When a March Madness men’s or women’s game goes into overtime, America’s largest sports bar will once again dish out free boneless wings to Blazin’ Rewards members.*** In past years, fans have enjoyed over two million free wings thanks to overtime.

To qualify, Blazin’ Rewards members just need to check in or order via Blazin’ Rewards on the same day a game goes to overtime before the end of regulation. If you’ve checked in or placed an order via Blazin’ Rewards and an NCAA tournament matchup goes to overtime, six free boneless wings will be delivered to your Blazin’ Rewards account within 72 hours. Unused Rewards will be valid for 30 days after the NCAA championship game. For more information, please visit buffalowildwings.com/overtime-wingtime.

NCAA and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Source: Inspire Brands

