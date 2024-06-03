Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back Buffalo Ranch Alongside New Luau BBQ

May 29, 2024 – It’s back! Buffalo Ranch fans have a reason to celebrate. Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back the best-selling limited time only sauce just in time for summer. Starting today, Buffalo Ranch will be available to order at all sports bars nationwide, or for takeout and delivery through Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW) GO. In addition to the returning favorite, B-Dubs is also introducing a new Luau BBQ sauce, bringing some vacation vibes to the brand’s stacked lineup of 26 sauces and dry rubs. Both sauces are available for a limited time.

Buffalo Ranch offers spicy, buttery and tangy flavors while Luau BBQ is a sweet and smokey pineapple BBQ sauce. Whichever flavor you’re craving in the summer heat, enjoy it on wings, chicken sandwiches or wraps.

Both sauces are available with any of the brand’s value deals, including All You Can Eat Boneless Wings and Fries* for $19.99 on Mondays and Wednesdays (dine-in only) and BWW GO’s GOWINGS promo code**, unlocking 6 free traditional or boneless wings on all take-out and delivery orders over $10.

To find your closest Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar or place a delivery order, visit www.buffalowildwings.com.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

