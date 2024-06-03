Wendy’s New Saucy Nuggs Coming June 10 Nationwide

Say hello to seven unique ways to Nugg with Wendy’s new Saucy Nuggs. For years, Wendy’s chicken nuggets have been a cult favorite. Now, get ready to experience them like never before with the arrival of Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs. All seven Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs flavors are available nationwide beginning Monday, June 10, 2024.

Download the Wendy’s app today and start enjoying Saucy Nuggs before they hit restaurants nationwide on Monday, June 10. Starting June 3rd, digital customers can be the first to snag Wendy’s Saucy Nuggs through the Wendy’s app or website by placing an order and choosing in-restaurant pickup or $0 in-app delivery**. Then, come June 10, fans will be able to get their nugg on in-restaurant, including in-person and in the drive-thru.

Each sauce was crafted to complement the Wendy’s chicken nugget experience – leveling up to meet our fans’ lifestyles and varying flavor preferences. Each layer of Saucy Nuggs flavor is crafted to perfection, designed to complement Wendy’s Crispy and Spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy’s offers seven mouthwatering combinations of flavor, featuring Crispy or Spicy chicken nuggets tossed in one of four delicious sauces: Honey BBQ, Garlic Parm, Buffalo, and Spicy Ghost Pepper. Saucy Nuggs are available in a range of sizes including 4, 6, 10, or 20 piece.

Honey BBQ: A flavor that’s full of smokiness and sweetness, delivering exactly what you would expect from a delicious barbecue sauce. With a subtle hint of honey, it’s an approachable sweet and tangy flavor that fans won’t be able to get enough of!

A flavor that’s full of smokiness and sweetness, delivering exactly what you would expect from a delicious barbecue sauce. With a subtle hint of honey, it’s an approachable sweet and tangy flavor that fans won’t be able to get enough of! Garlic Parm: A classic flavor that packs a punch of layered, savory goodness from the very first bite. These Saucy Nuggs strike the perfect balance of garlic and parmesan without overwhelming your tastebuds.

A classic flavor that packs a punch of layered, savory goodness from the very first bite. These Saucy Nuggs strike the perfect balance of garlic and parmesan without overwhelming your tastebuds. Buffalo: A beloved staple that always has your back! This sauce has buttery undertones with a subtle touch of vinegar that keeps you coming back for more.

A beloved staple that always has your back! This sauce has buttery undertones with a subtle touch of vinegar that keeps you coming back for more. Spicy Honey BBQ: The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, fans looking to level up their Honey BBQ journey will be met with the ultimate flavor explosion.

The perfect balance of sweet and spicy, fans looking to level up their Honey BBQ journey will be met with the ultimate flavor explosion. Spicy Garlic Parm: A fiery twist on a classic! Fans will pick up on the sweetness and the sharpness of four types of roasted garlic packed into this garlic parm sauce.

A fiery twist on a classic! Fans will pick up on the sweetness and the sharpness of four types of roasted garlic packed into this garlic parm sauce. Spicy Buffalo: Wendy’s Spicy Buffalo delivers an intense kick balanced by a subtle tang of vinegar that won’t disappoint.

Wendy’s Spicy Buffalo delivers an intense kick balanced by a subtle tang of vinegar that won’t disappoint. Spicy Ghost Pepper: Time to kick it up a notch (or two) with Wendy’s unique Spicy Ghost Pepper sauce! An intensely spicy experience with a lingering depth that only the Queen of Spice can create. This sauce is perfect for the adventurous person who wants to dial it up on the spice-o-meter.

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email