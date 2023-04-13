Brian Navarreto’s Grand Slam Launches Sounds Past Norfolk

Nashville Sounds continued their winning ways with a hard-fought 8-6 victory over Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning, the Sounds fought back with Tyler Naquin, Eddy Alvarez and Andruw Monasterio all getting on base before Brian Navarreto hit a grand slam to put Nashville ahead.

Jon Singleton and Alvarez also hit solo homers, while Abraham Toro scored late for Nashville.

Relievers Elvis Peguero and Ethan Small were crucial in holding the Tides at bay. Left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser impressed, allowing just two runs and two hits over 5.1 innings.

Pedro Fernandez is set to start for the Sounds in game three of the six-game series against the Tides, while Bruce Zimmermann is scheduled to start for the visitors.

Post-Game Notes

Brian Navarreto hit his first grand slam since July 29, 2013 with the GCL Twins (also against another Baltimore affiliate, the GCL Orioles).

Jon Singleton has homered in back-to-back games since July 8 and July 9, 2022 at Columbus.

Dating back to last season, Robert Gasser has struck out six or more batters in four of his seven starts with the Sounds.

SOURCE: MILB