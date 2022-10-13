Blake Shelton Announces Departure From ‘The Voice’

Country artist Blake Shelton has been a staple on the reality singing competition ‘The Voice’ for the last 12 years as a judge. Now, as Shelton explained on social media, it’s time to make a change. Next year will be his last season with the show.

In a social media post, Shelton shared, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.”

Shelton went on to say how the show changed his life, how he met lifelong friends, his wife Gwen Stefani and learned about all the work it takes to do a live show twice a week.

Ending with, “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!”

He didn’t hint at what’s next for him; however, it was just announced Shelton will headline Country Jam Colorado in October 2023. Maybe this means fans will see more of him out on the road.

“The Voice” debuted in 2011. What made “The Voice” different from other reality singing competitions is the show began with blind auditions, with the judges’ charis facing away from the singers. If the judges liked what they heard, they turned their chair. Depending on how many judges turn, the competitor could choose which judge they wanted to work with. Over the years, Shelton’s singers have won the competition eight times – Season 2 (Jermaine Paul), Season 3 (Cassadee Pope), Season 4 (Danielle Bradbery), Season 7 (Craig Wayne Boyd), Season 11 (Sundance Head), Season 13 (Chloe Kohanski), Season 18 (Todd Tilghman), and Season 20 (Cam Anthony).