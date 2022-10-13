What is the Most Popular Halloween Decoration in Tennessee?

Do you decorate for Halloween? If so, when do you begin to decorate for Halloween and are your favorite Halloween decorations?
Home services company Angi recently conducted a survey and compiled a report on how Americans decorate for Halloween across the country, and they determined the most popular Halloween decoration for every state.
The five main findings of the study show the following.
- 62% of survey respondents decorate for Halloween before October 9.
- 60.2% of respondents remove their decorations within one week of Halloween.
- 69.21% of survey respondents spend at least three to six hours decorating for Halloween.
- 50% of survey respondents decorate with lawn inflatables.
- 72.88% of respondents are okay with gory decorations, but the most popular theme is family-friendly, with 35.92% choosing it for their own home.
- 32% state they spend anywhere from $150-$249 on decoration.
- The most popular Halloween decoration in Tennessee – family of 12-foot skeletons.