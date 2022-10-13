Thursday, October 13, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeKids & FamilyWhat is the Most Popular Halloween Decoration in Tennessee?
FeaturedKids & FamilyLocal LivingTennessee

What is the Most Popular Halloween Decoration in Tennessee?

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
0

Do you decorate for Halloween? If so, when do you begin to decorate for Halloween and are your favorite Halloween decorations?

Home services company Angi recently conducted a survey and compiled a report on how Americans decorate for Halloween across the country, and they determined the most popular Halloween decoration for every state.

The five main findings of the study show the following.

  • 62% of survey respondents decorate for Halloween before October 9.
  • 60.2% of respondents remove their decorations within one week of Halloween.
  • 69.21% of survey respondents spend at least three to six hours decorating for Halloween.
  • 50% of survey respondents decorate with lawn inflatables.
  • 72.88% of respondents are okay with gory decorations, but the most popular theme is family-friendly, with 35.92% choosing it for their own home.
  • 32% state they spend anywhere from $150-$249 on decoration.
  • The most popular Halloween decoration in Tennessee – family of 12-foot skeletons.
Halloween Decor
graphic from Angi

Previous articleBlake Shelton Announces Departure From ‘The Voice’
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.