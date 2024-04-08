Belmont Blast Five Home Runs in 12-0 Victory Over Evansville

Michael Carpenter
Belmont baseball April 8
Photo from Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 7, 2024 – Belmont (17-15, 5-4 MVC) and Evansville (14-17, 4-5) finished their weekend series Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park. Belmont’s offense erupted with 11 hits and five home runs, as the Bruins defeated Evansville 12-0 in seven innings.

Bruin Bullets

  • Belmont’s five home runs are a new season high.
  • Jack RandoMason LandersBrodey HeatonMax Blessinger, and Michael Lareau hit home runs for the Bruins. The last time Belmont had five different players hit a home run in a game was February 19, 2023, against UT-Martin.
  • Lareau led the Bruins with a season-high three hits.
  • Rando finished the game with two hits, a pair of RBI, and two runs.
  • Brodey Heaton knocked in two runs.
  • Cade Rogers hit an RBI ground-rule double in the sixth.
  • Joe Ruzicka tossed a complete game shutout. The sophomore allowed three hits, and struck out three batters, in only 87 pitches. He held the Purple Aces hitless for five innings.

Source: Belmont
