Belmont Blast Five Home Runs in 12-0 Victory Over Evansville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 7, 2024 – Belmont (17-15, 5-4 MVC) and Evansville (14-17, 4-5) finished their weekend series Sunday afternoon at E.S. Rose Park. Belmont’s offense erupted with 11 hits and five home runs, as the Bruins defeated Evansville 12-0 in seven innings.
Bruin Bullets
- Belmont’s five home runs are a new season high.
- Jack Rando, Mason Landers, Brodey Heaton, Max Blessinger, and Michael Lareau hit home runs for the Bruins. The last time Belmont had five different players hit a home run in a game was February 19, 2023, against UT-Martin.
- Lareau led the Bruins with a season-high three hits.
- Rando finished the game with two hits, a pair of RBI, and two runs.
- Brodey Heaton knocked in two runs.
- Cade Rogers hit an RBI ground-rule double in the sixth.
- Joe Ruzicka tossed a complete game shutout. The sophomore allowed three hits, and struck out three batters, in only 87 pitches. He held the Purple Aces hitless for five innings.
Source: Belmont
