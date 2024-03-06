Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Mexican Chocolate Brownie

March 1,2024 – This March, Baskin-Robbins tripled up on chocolate for one ridiculously decadent scoop. Calling all chocolate lovers – this one’s for you. Introducing our Flavor of the Month, Mexican Chocolate Brownie

Filled with ooey gooey chocolatey goodness, Mexican Chocolate Brownie features Mexican chocolate ice cream, OREO®* Cookie Pieces, and Mexican chocolate brownie batter swirls. And it wouldn’t be that Mexican chocolate flavor without a little touch of cinnamon!

In the new Flavor of the Month, the spotlight is on the decadent Mexican chocolate ice cream as the star of the scoop, while the Mexican chocolate brownie batter swirls capture the classic gooey brownie texture. As a finishing touch, OREO® Cookie Pieces add a delightful crunch, captivating your taste buds and securing its place as your newfound favorite.

Get Mexican Chocolate Brownie Delivered

You can also get Mexican Chocolate Brownie delivered straight to you! Whether you choose to order a Fresh-Pack with DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub, Baskin-Robbins Delivery makes staying home even sweeter. To order your favorite scoops near you, simply download your preferred delivery partner’s app or head to their website, type in your delivery address, and select the Baskin-Robbins shop closest to you.

Source: Inspire

