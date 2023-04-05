Bad Daddy’s Springs Up Sweet and Spicy Flavors For the Season

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Bad Daddy’s will always find a reason to celebrate with new menu items, and the start of spring is no exception.

Starting Wednesday, April 5, the popular gourmet burger bar’s limited-time menu will feature an Asian cuisine-inspired chicken sandwich, a sweet and spicy burger and a party-worthy shake that will be available throughout the month.

Rich and savory, the Thai Chicken Sandwich boasts grilled chicken breast with housemade Spicy Sriracha Thai Slaw, a slice of seared pineapple and housemade garlic peanut sauce gently layered between toasted buns.

The Jammin’ With You Burger is a culinary experience, packed with sweet and spicy flavors. With a seven-ounce Angus beef patty, arugula, housemade jalapeño cream cheese, jalapeño bacon and housemade tequila-macerated strawberry jam between two brioche buns, this new featured burger is sure to satisfy any and all cravings.

Bad Daddy’s is also making birthdays an everyday occasion with a classic twist on the traditional cake. The Birthday Cake Shake features vanilla ice cream hand-spun with cake batter and sprinkles topped with whipped cream and, for a well-deserved extra treat, even more sprinkles.

“We’re more than ready to celebrate the spring season with rich and satisfying flavors that are uniquely Bad Daddy’s,” said Chief Executive Officer Ryan Zink. “Sweet and spicy is always a perfect combination of flavors, and we can’t wait to see our communities join us in partying up the warmer weather like it’s no one’s business.”

The Thai Chicken Sandwich, Jammin’ With You Burger and Birthday Cake Shake will be available for dine-in or carryout between April 5 and May 31. To order online or find the location nearest you, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com . Prices vary by location.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to cooking delicious, made-from-scratch items in its kitchens daily. The southern-rooted concept is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft beers from regional breweries.