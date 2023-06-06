AT&T to Host Hiring Event in Franklin

AT&T is hosting a hiring event to fill nearly 75 positions across different business units (business sales, consumer sales, retail and technician positions) in the Nashville area Thursday, June 8, 2023.

These are full-time and part-time positions with a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Franklin Workforce Center 118 Seaboard Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

MORE: Nashville Hiring Event

While this event is for sales and technician positions in the Nashville area, AT&T has nearly 200 job openings across TN. Operations and more. Visit www.att.jobs/search-jobs and search by city or zip.

In addition to hiring throughout the state, AT&T has invested nearly $1.4 billion in our wireless and wireline network infrastructure from 2020-2022 to connect more people to greater possibility.