WEATHER 6-6-7-2023 Hazy, Smoky, Chance of Storms

Hopefully, the showers will be enough to clean up the air before CMA fest starts Thursday!
Today
Widespread haze after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Widespread haze before 8pm. Areas of smoke after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Widespread haze between 2pm and 4pm. Areas of smoke before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.