Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Welcomes New Leadership to Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas is proud to share the appointment of Dr. Thomas Cummins as the new Chief Medical Officer and Julie Hudgens as Assistant Chief Operating Officer at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. Thomas Cummins most recently served as the Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas and previously as the Regional Chief Medical Officer at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, SC. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas College of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in Internal Medicine. In 2012, Dr. Cummins received his Masters degree in Medical Management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA.

Julie has been a member of the clinical staff of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford for the past 13 years. Most recently, she served as the Regional Director of Pharmacy having responsibility for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, and Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands pharmacy departments. Julie earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University and subsequently obtained her MBA with Specialization in Healthcare Management from Capella University and is credentialed as a Certified Pharmacy Executive Leader.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Thomas Cummins and Julie Hudgens to our leadership team,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “These two individuals bring a high level of experience and expertise and we are excited about the positive impact they will have on our associates, patients, and community.”