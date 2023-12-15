Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Ranked for Maternity Care by U.S. News

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for Maternity Care. This achievement, the highest distinction within the U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings, positions Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford among an exclusive group of only 300 hospitals nationwide.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare and places us among a select group of only 300 hospitals nationwide,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire healthcare team, who consistently go above and beyond for our patients. As we celebrate this milestone, we express gratitude for the trust our community places in us, renewing our dedication to advancing the standard of maternity care.”

The “High Performing” designation, determined by objective quality measures such as rates of unexpected complications, C-sections, and exclusive breast milk feeding, resulted from U.S. News’ evaluation of over 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation showcased excellence in clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and the overall patient experience.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are specifically designed to aid patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. This recognition highlights Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford’s dedication to delivering exceptional healthcare services and elevating the standard of patient care.