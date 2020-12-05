Ascension Saint Thomas Expands Online Mental Health and Counseling Services

Ascension Saint Thomas, part of Ascension, is increasing access to essential mental health and counseling services for those in our communities who need it most. Ascension Online Care is offering direct-to-consumer virtual psychiatric and therapeutic services. Now, those in need of this type of care can use a smartphone, tablet or laptop to conveniently connect with experienced psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors online from the comfort of home or any remote location.

With two easy to use options, a team of caregivers is available to offer mental health and counseling services through Ascension Online Care. Psychiatrists are available for support and may prescribe and monitor medication to help control symptoms, while therapists – including psychologists and counselors – are ready to listen and help with life’s challenges.

Services are available for both adults and children with appointment availability seven days a week, and appointments can be made online or in the Ascension Online Care app 24/7.

“Ascension Online Care is an extension of Ascension Saint Thomas’ care network, allowing access to necessary mental health and counseling services for those who need it most,” said Greg James, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas. “These expanded services are one way that Ascension Saint Thomas is making more providers available to listen and respond to the mental and emotional health needs of those we serve.”

“Ascension Online Care provides a personalized, professional and convenient way to access care. It’s particularly suited to mental health and counseling services, with patients having access to therapists from the privacy of their own homes,” said Tania Elliott, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Virtual Care, Ascension. “One great feature is that this service is available whether someone is already a patient or not.”

This virtual service is available in all 50 states, no insurance required.

To get started, visit ascensiononlinecare.org or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.