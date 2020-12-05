The Oakland Patriots squared off against a familiar opponent, the Brentwood Bruins, in the 2020 Division I Class 6A State Championship game. The last time these two faced off, Oakland won 37-0.

Oakland completed the perfect season as they beat Brentwood for the second time this season 56-33. The Oakland Patriots are the 2020 Division I Class 6A State Champions!

Oakland deferred their option to the second half on the coin toss, meaning they would go on defense to begin the game. The defense had a strong showing on the first drive as they forced the Bruins to punt and gave their offense the ball.

The Oakland offense marched down the field and capped off the drive with a Jordan James touchdown run from three yards out. The Patriots took an early 7-0 lead.

The Bruins responded with a touchdown of their own, but they would miss the PAT keeping Oakland on top 7-6.

After that score the Patriots kicked into a different gear. Jordan James scored from eighty-one yards out on the following drive to increase the lead. Oakland missed the PAT as well making it 13-6.

Then the defense stepped up big time. On back-to-back Brentwood possessions, the Oakland defense would force a turnover. The offense would convert those turnover into points, one from Antonio Patterson from thirty-one yards away and one from Jordan James from three yards out. They also converted a two-point conversion.

The first quarter came to an end with the Bruins driving but Oakland on top 28-6. The Oakland defense held the Bruin offense from scoring. However, following an Oakland interception, the Bruins threw a touchdown pass to make things closer. The Bruins failed a two-point attempt and the score was 28-12.

Jordan James scored on a fifty-nine yard touchdown run to give his team a 35-12 lead. That was James’ fourth touchdown in the first half. The Oakland defense would force a third turnover in the first half on the following Brentwood drive. Unfortunately, the Patriot offense could not add to the lead, but they still had a 35-12 lead late in the second quarter.

Oakland would get the ball back once more before halftime and Jordan James would top off the drive with a touchdown run from two yards out. The Patriots led 42-12. That would be all of the scoring in the first half. Oakland would get the ball first in the second half.

Out of halftime, both teams had possessions but neither could get anything going offensively. Then a fumble by Oakland gave Brentwood good field position and they capitalized on it as they scored to chop away at the lead a little bit more. The new score was 42-18.

The Oakland Patriots responded with a touchdown drive of their own as Jordan James ran another one in from only a few yards out. The lead was increased to 49-18. The fourth quarter came with the score still 49-18. The Oakland defense stopped the Bruins offense and forced a turnover on downs. Oakland was marching down the field milking as much of the clock as they could on their way to a win.

Antonio Patterson would score one more time from fourteen yards out to give his team a 56-18 lead. Brentwood would not go quietly though. The Bruins scored a touchdown as well, then they recovered the onside kick and scored again following the onside kick recovery. The game was still in favor of Oakland at 56-33. Oakland ran out the rest of the clock on their following possession.

The Oakland Patriots are your 2020 Class 6A State Champions.

Check out the live scoreboard at: