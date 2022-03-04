Amazon will close all of its 68 bookstores including the one at The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, reports Reuters.

Amazon began by selling books online competing with brick and mortar stores but now says they will focus on their grocery markets and a department store concept.

The first bookstore opened in Seattle in 2015 with the Nashville location opening in 2019. With the knowledge gathered from online shoppers, the stores focused on most bought items.

Reuters stated.. the “physical stores” revenue – a mere 3% of Amazon’s $137 billion in sales last quarter, largely reflective of consumer spending at its Whole Foods subsidiary – has often failed to keep pace with growth in the retailer’s other businesses.

There’s no exact date given for when stores will close, customers will be notified by signage places at stores.