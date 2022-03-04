One Generation Away will hold a free food distribution in the Murfreesboro community on Saturday, March 5, providing fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to anyone in need — no questions asked.

This food distribution, sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, will take place in the Experience Community parking lot at 521 Old Salem Road. The giveaway will begin around 9 a.m., but folks are encouraged to arrive early, as the food is first come, first served.

“We are so excited to be able to serve in and with the Murfreesboro community,” said Chris Whitney, the executive director of OneGenAway. “Our heart is that anyone who comes to our distribution walks away with not only food for their tables but encouragement for their souls.”

Those interested in volunteering should arrive at 7:30 a.m. No registration is required to volunteer or to receive food — just show up! The distribution will last until 10:30 a.m. or until the food runs out.

OneGenAway holds food distributions almost every Saturday throughout Middle Tennessee and is actively seeking organizations in Rutherford County that would like to partner in serving individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

“As we’ve looked to expand our reach in Middle Tennessee, we’ve had our eye on Rutherford County,” said Scott Lucas, director of operations at OneGenAway. “We would love to be a greater part of the community by furthering our relationship with those already established in town. In doing so, we hope to serve more individuals and families in need of food.”

Those interested in partnering with OneGenAway or finding out more about the nonprofit can visit www.OneGenAway.com.