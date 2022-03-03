NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting daytime lane closures for the following emergency paving projects for the week of March 3 – 9, 2022. The projects are in Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties.

Davidson County

TDOT maintenance crews will continue milling and paving I-40 East at mile marker 199.4 and work their way to just past Old Hickory Boulevard. If weather cooperates and asphalt plants remain open, they should reach mile marker 204 by the end of the week.

TDOT crews will also conduct alternating lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes of SR 155/Briley Parkway from mile marker 18 – 19 (from near I-24 to near 431).

Other daytime work this week includes:

· SR 1 / Harding Pk: From Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr.

· SR 6 / Franklin Pk: From Morriswood Dr. to S. Meade Pkwy

Alternating lane closures for each project will begin each day around 9 a.m. and will last until about 3:30 p.m.

Robertson County

Rogers Group, Inc. will continue repaving I-65 in Robertson County from mile marker 103.7 to mile marker 111. They’ll begin working in the northbound lanes at mile marker 103.7 near the Bethel Rd interchange.

Rutherford County

On Friday, March 4, Vulcan Materials Company will be repaving at the 24/840 interchange. The 840 eastbound ramp to 24 East (Exit 53) will be closed for repaving from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the 840 westbound ramp to 24 East (Exit 53B) will be down to one lane from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wilson County

Vulcan Materials Company will also be paving I-40 in both directions from mile marker 236 – 245 (S. Hartmann Dr. to Bobo Rd.) Alternating lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

All crews will try to avoid impacts to rush hour traffic as much as possible. Each repaving job is dependent on good weather and the operation of asphalt plants, which normally don’t open during winter months.

