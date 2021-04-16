AgeWell Middle Tennessee Announces 2021 Board of Directors

AgeWell Middle Tennessee, formerly Council on Aging of Middle Tennessee, has announced its 2021 board of directors, including the election of new officers and the addition of a new member. Chris Puri will serve as president, Matt Shaw as vice president, Rev. Dr. Richard Gentzler, Jr. as past president, Lindsey Sexton as secretary and Nancy Conway as treasurer. Dr. Jennifer Block, PhD has been added as a new member.

The elected officers and newly elected member join 12 returning board members dedicated to advancing AgeWell’s mission to champion informed and positive aging and serve as the area’s catalyst for collaborative solutions.

“We are excited to announce our 2021 board officers and members who provide strong governance, strategic planning and guidance, and support in fulfilling our mission,” said AgeWell Executive Director Grace Sutherland Smith. “We are proud to have valuable expertise, life experience and varying perspectives on aging and caregiving throughout our members.”

Chris Puri, ES, Bradley Law, president

Puri focuses his law practice in the areas of senior housing and long-term care and health care operations and compliance. His industry experience and depth of knowledge in long-term care allows him to provide clients with a comprehensive, full-service practice capable of handling the full array of legal issues for those providers. Puri is a recognized national leader in the long-term care area, playing a role in developing long-term care policy at both the state and national levels.

Matt Shaw, Fourth Capital, vice president

With an extensive career in banking, Shaw has served AgeWell as board treasurer and now expands his role to vice president for the 2021 year. He has also served AgeWell as a past executive committee member and chair of the Finance Committee, and he also serves on the board for Senior Ride Nashville.

Rev. Dr. Richard Gentzler, Jr., ENCORE Ministry, past president

Gentzler is the director of ENCORE Ministry in the Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church. As an accomplished author, he has written and co-written more than 20 books and numerous journal and magazine articles. He is a frequent speaker and trainer, and an advocate for reframing aging as an age of opportunity.

Lindsey Sexton, Judicial Law Clerk, Tennessee State Trial Courts, secretary

Sexton serves as a Judicial Law Clerk in the Second Circuit Court, 20thJudicial District of Tennessee. She also has experience in human resources, which she uses to guide clients in the areas of recruitment, employee relations and performance management. Sexton’s volunteer engagement includes the Junior League of Nashville and the New York Junior League. She serves on the AgeWell marketing and executive committees.

Nancy Conway, Williamson, Inc., treasurer

As the former president and CEO of the Williamson County-Franklin Chamber of Commerce, Conway continues to contribute to the greater Williamson County area serving on numerous board of directors and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Community Relations for Williamson Inc. and the vice president of the Natchez Trace Parkway Association. She is a founding board member and graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee and a former Sage Award recipient.

Dr. Jennifer Block, PhD, HCA Healthcare, new board member

At HCA, Block is responsible for overseeing quality for HCA’s clinically integrated network as the director of network quality. She also serves as adjunct faculty at the University of Denver and Kaplan/Purdue Univ.

2021 Board Members (not including officers):

Dr. Jennifer Block, PhD, HCA Healthcare

Caroline Chamberlain, community volunteer

Betsy Chernau, community volunteer

Ed Cole, community volunteer

Brooke Coplon, Young Leaders Council Board Intern

Debra Gibbs, EdD, MHS, Belmont University School of O.T

John Gonas, PhD, Belmont University School of Business

Vickie Harris, MBA, LNHA, Community ConneXor

Maggie Lea, Home Instead Senior Care

Charlotte McAnally, community volunteer

Mary Kate Mouser, Ascension

James S. Powers, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Betty Wilson, community volunteer