Modern Acupuncture
Modern Acupuncture held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 577 N. Thompson Lane, Suite E in Murfreesboro.

For Modern Acupuncture Murfreesboro it’s in the delivery. Nationwide locations offer the natural health benefits of acupuncture in highly accessible locations. You are likely to find them next to your favorite neighborhood grocer. From the moment you walk through the doors, all five senses encounter an environment of relaxation and healing. Natural, earthy colors wash over you. The soft lighting allows your eyes to relax.

In thirty minutes or less, experience healing, escape, relaxation, and a balancing of your body. In your hectic world, Modern Acupuncture Murfreesboro is a necessary retreat into proven wellness.

Modern Acupuncture
577 N. Thompson Lane, Suite E
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 235-5450
