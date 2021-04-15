Maria Alfaro Navarro, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on April 13, 2021. She was born in Mexico to the late Refugio Alfaro and Josefina Navarro. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Casillas.

Mrs. Alfaro Navarro is survived by her sons, Humberto Casillas Alfaro, Juan Casillas, Jorge Casillas, and Francisco Javier Casillas; daughters, Graciela Casillas, Alicia Casillas, and Yolanda Casillas; 21 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.