Maria Alfaro Navarro, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on April 13, 2021. She was born in Mexico to the late Refugio Alfaro and Josefina Navarro. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Casillas.
Mrs. Alfaro Navarro is survived by her sons, Humberto Casillas Alfaro, Juan Casillas, Jorge Casillas, and Francisco Javier Casillas; daughters, Graciela Casillas, Alicia Casillas, and Yolanda Casillas; 21 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes