62-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash after Allegedly Attempting to Flee Traffic Stop

A man has died following a motorcycles crash during a traffic stop on April 3, 2023, according to WSMV.

Metro Police say Goodlettsville Police attempted to pull over 62-year-old Hiram Drake for speeding as he was driving his Harley Davidson FLS on Dickerson Pike.

Authorities say Drake fled during the traffic stop and attempted to run through a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Bell Grimes Lane but ran into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, WSMV reports.

He was later pronounced deceased at Skyline Medical Center.