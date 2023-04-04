62-year-old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash after Allegedly Attempting to Flee Traffic Stop

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
112

A man has died following a motorcycles crash during a traffic stop on April 3, 2023, according to WSMV.

Metro Police say Goodlettsville Police attempted to pull over 62-year-old Hiram Drake for speeding as he was driving his Harley Davidson FLS on Dickerson Pike.

Authorities say Drake fled during the traffic stop and attempted to run through a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Bell Grimes Lane but ran into a Ford F-150 pickup truck, WSMV reports.

He was later pronounced deceased at Skyline Medical Center.

