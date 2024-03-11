6 Live Shows this Week- March 11, 2024

Here are six live shows to attend this week.
1Extreme
Saturday, March 16, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Hard rock band Extreme added dates to its Thicker Than Blood tour stopping in Nashville this week. Special guests will be Living Colour.
Find tickets here.
2Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Thursday, March 14, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Ickes and Hensley have shared the stage or collaborated with Tommy Emmanuel, Taj Mahal, Vince Gill, David Grisman, Jorma Kaukonen, Marty Stuart, and Steve Wariner—all admirers of the duo. Ickes, the most decorated musician in IBMA Awards history and former founding member of bluegrass “supergroup” Blue Highway and highly sought-after Dobro master, has graced the recordings and concerts of artists such as Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alison Krauss, Tony Rice and more. See them at the Franklin Theatre this week.
Find tickets here.
3JP Saxe
Thursday, March 14, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
In the last year, Saxe has delivered memorable live performances, opening for Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi. This winter/spring, Saxe was the opener on John Mayer’s critically acclaimed Solo Tour’s east coast run and will join him on stage again later this year for the highly anticipated fall leg.
Find tickets here.
4Grand Ole Opry – Trisha Yearwood 25th Anniversary
Wednesday, March 13, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
Celebrate Trisha Yearwood’s 25th Opry Anniversary with a whole lotta girl power! We have an all-female lineup featuring Trisha, Terri Clark, Suzy Bogguss, Pam Tillis, Jeannie Seely, and more.
Find tickets here.
5Sidepiece
Saturday, March 16, 8 pm
Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Skydeck with a performance by Sidepiece.
Find tickets here.
6Tank and the Bangas
Wednesday, March 13, 7:30 pm
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
City Winery presents Tank the Bangas – Think Tank 10 Year Anniversary Show.
Find tickets here.