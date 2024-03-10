$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Lebanon

LEBANON – March 10, 2024 – Congrats to a lucky Powerball player in Lebanon, who matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball last night to win $50,000. Meanwhile, the jackpot for the popular multi-state game has climbed to an incredible $532 million for Monday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 667 Hartman Drive in Lebanon. No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, and K-12 after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $19.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.9 billion in commissions.

Source: TN Lottery