6 Live Shows this Week- February 26, 2024

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Chris Young, Breland, and Danielle Bradberry
Tuesday, February 27, 7 pm
6th and Peabody, 6th Avenue S, Nashville
Join in for an incredible night of live country music at 6th & Peabody featuring intimate performances by Chris Young, Breland, Danielle Bradbery, Drake White, and Peytan Porter.
2Godsmack
Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The hard rock band is transforming its amphitheater show to an intimate experience this week at The Ryman.
3The Duke Ellington Orchestra
Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
This season the Duke Ellington Orchestra celebrates its 100th anniversary. First formed as the Washingtonians, the band later moved to New York and took up residence at the famed Cotton Club and the rest, from “Satin Doll” to “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” is history.
4Enrique Islesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin
Wednesday, February 28, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are extending their one-of-a-kind arena party – The Trilogy Tour – into 2024 with 18 new shows across North America stopping in Nashville this week.
5Travis Tritt
Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm
Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Over three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe.
6Petey
Tuesday, February 27, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of USA with a tour of the States. See Petey at Brooklyn Bowl this week.
