6 Live Shows this Week- February 26, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Here are six live shows to see this week.

1Chris Young, Breland, and Danielle Bradberry

photo from Country Now

Tuesday, February 27, 7 pm

6th and Peabody, 6th Avenue S, Nashville

Join in for an incredible night of live country music at 6th & Peabody featuring intimate performances by Chris Young, Breland, Danielle Bradbery, Drake White, and Peytan Porter.

Find tickets here. 

2Godsmack

photo from The Ryman

Tuesday, February 27, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

The hard rock band is transforming its amphitheater show to an intimate experience this week at The Ryman.

Find tickets here. 

3The Duke Ellington Orchestra

photo from Nashville Symphony

Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

This season the Duke Ellington Orchestra celebrates its 100th anniversary. First formed as the Washingtonians, the band later moved to New York and took up residence at the famed Cotton Club and the rest, from “Satin Doll” to “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” is history.

Find tickets here. 

4Enrique Islesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, February 28, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are extending their one-of-a-kind arena party – The Trilogy Tour – into 2024 with 18 new shows across North America stopping in Nashville this week.

Find tickets here. 

5Travis Tritt

photo from Fisher Center

Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm

Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

Over three decades after Travis Tritt launched his music career, the Grammy award-winning artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to Country music fans across the globe.

Find tickets here. 

6Petey

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Tuesday, February 27, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

The Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter will celebrate the release of USA with a tour of the States. See Petey at Brooklyn Bowl this week.

Find tickets here. 

