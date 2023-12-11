6 Live Shows this Week-December 11, 2023

1 Micheal McDonald

Wednesday, December 13, 8 pm

Analog, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville

Analog is proud to present Michael McDonald and Paul Reiser for an exclusive live TV taping in our intimate listening room. Hear the music live and be part of a studio audience!

Viewers will be treated to an intimate conversation between Michael McDonald and Paul Reiser, as they explore the themes and stories that have shaped their upcoming book “What a Fool Believes”. This engaging discussion will offer fans a rare glimpse into the creative process and life experiences of one of the music industry’s most revered figures.

Find tickets here.