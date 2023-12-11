6 Live Shows this Week-December 11, 2023

Here are six live shows this week to attend.
1Micheal McDonald
Wednesday, December 13, 8 pm
Analog, 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville
Analog is proud to present Michael McDonald and Paul Reiser for an exclusive live TV taping in our intimate listening room. Hear the music live and be part of a studio audience!
Viewers will be treated to an intimate conversation between Michael McDonald and Paul Reiser, as they explore the themes and stories that have shaped their upcoming book “What a Fool Believes”. This engaging discussion will offer fans a rare glimpse into the creative process and life experiences of one of the music industry’s most revered figures.
Find tickets here.
2Charlie Worsham
Monday, December 11, 8 pm
Basement East, 917 Woodland Street, Nashville
Charlie Worsham is bringing back his “Every Damn Monday” with special guests Stephen Wilson Jr., Travis Denning, Lily Rose, Derek Wells, and more.
Find tickets here.
3Amy Grant & Vince Gill
Thursday, December 14, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
One of Music City’s most treasured traditions will return in 2023 with Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s beloved “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show.
“Christmas at the Ryman has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” shares Grant. “This is our 13th year doing these shows and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.”
Find tickets here.
4Old Dominion
Friday, December 15, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Old Dominion will close out the last show of the year on their “No Bad Vibes Tour” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, December 15 with a special hometown show, and – as part of Sony Music Group’s global Season of Giving campaign – will partner with Musically Fed, an important organization that donates unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. Special guests will be Chase Rice, Priscilla Block, and Kylie Morgan.
Find tickets here.
5Handel’s Messiah
Friday, December 15, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn, One Symphony Place, Nashville Featuring the resounding Hallelujah Chorus, it’s Nashville’s grandest Messiah – full of passion, drama and passages of stunning beauty. Celebrate the season as your Nashville Symphony & Chorus – and four astounding soloists – perform one of the most inspiring works of music ever written. This season’s Handel’s Messiah is conducted – for the first time ever – by Nashville Symphony Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe.
Find tickets here.
6The Isaacs Christmas
Friday, December 15, 8 pm
Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Isaacs have been performing for 50 years this year (2021) After performing as guests for 30 years, The Isaacs were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2021. In 2020 the Isaacs were inducted into the GMA (Gospel Music Hall of Fame). They have been frequent guests on RFD network’s ‘Larry’s Country Diner’, and also appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Tours for over 20 years. This week, they bring their Christmas tour to Franklin.
Find tickets here.