5 New Year’s Eve Events in Murfreesboro

Looking for something to do this New Year’s Eve Weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County.
1Kids NOON Years Celebration
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 11am
Kids Corner Murfreesboro
2705 Old Fort Pkwy Suite K, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Kids Corner for their second annual NOON Years Celebration. This celebration will include a 12:00 noon balloon drop & dance party, bounce castle fun, arts & crafts and lots of play time.
Learn more here
2NYE at Season’s of Murfreesboro
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 5pm
Season’s of Murfreesboro
2227 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
Make plans now to spend your New Years Eve at Season’s of Murfreesboro!
This evening starts out with a wonderful Buffet dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Next, enjoy great music with alternating sets to keep you dancing. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.
Learn more here
3NYE 2024 at Bar Louie Murfreesboro
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 5pm-2am
Bar Louie
2615 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN
Spend New Year’s Eve with the crew at Bar Louie! There will be a DJ and lots of good food featuring a special 4-course dinner for two and a late night menu.
Learn more here
4NYE at Hank’s
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 8pm
Hank’s
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bars. 2 Bands. Ring in the new year at this favorite local honkytonk! This NYE Hank’s is hosting parties at both Hank’s Honky Tonk and Hank’2 Doors Down. Live bands play at both locations from 9pm to midnight. You can purchase a general admission ticket or reserve a table for you and your friends.
Learn more here
5Music Bingo at Mayday Brewery
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 8pm
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
Join Mayday Brewery for a night of joy, laughter, and music as they bid farewell to the old and embrace the new! Gather your friends, bring your energy, and create fantastic memories as you sing your heart out to iconic tunes!
Learn more here