5 New Year’s Eve Events in Murfreesboro

4 NYE at Hank’s

Sunday, December 31, 2023, 8pm

Hank’s

2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN

2 Bars. 2 Bands. Ring in the new year at this favorite local honkytonk! This NYE Hank’s is hosting parties at both Hank’s Honky Tonk and Hank’2 Doors Down. Live bands play at both locations from 9pm to midnight. You can purchase a general admission ticket or reserve a table for you and your friends.

