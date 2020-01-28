The 4th Annual Mid-Tennessee Pug Festival will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10am to 3pm, at the Barfield Crescent Park located at 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN, 37128. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bluegrass Pug Rescue (501 (c) (3) organization).

This is a rain-or-shine event. (The festival is being held at a park under three large pavilions.)

The theme for this event is: “2020: A Pug Odyssey” (think Star Wars, etc.). There will be a contest for the best-themed pug costume that will be voted on by festival attendees. Pug owners can also enter a costume contest.

The Admission Fee to the event is FREE. However, since this is a “fundraiser”, festival attendees will purchase tickets to participate in the various attractions at the festival. There will be a central ticketing area at the event for you to purchase tickets that will be used for the various contests and other events. (Event tickets ranges between $5 and $30). Early purchase of tickets will be available between 8:30am and 9:30am (before the festival starts at 10am) and will also be available for purchase during the festival.

The 4th Annual Mid-Tennessee Pug Festival will be a fun event with contests like the ‘Oldest Pug’, ‘Sweetest Blind Pug’, ‘Most Endearing Pirate Pug’, “Youngest Pug”, ‘Best Decorated Pug Stroller, the ‘Farthest Traveling Pug’, and pug costume contests. There will be a drawing and “coronation” for the “4th Annual Mid-Tennessee Pug Festival King & Queen”. They’ll also be a ‘Run of the Pugs’ contest which is a fun “race” to see which pug can run the fastest from one pug owner to their other pug owner. Prizes will be awarded to all contest winners.

The festival expects to also include food trucks, vendors, and a professional photographer taking studio-quality photographs.

Vendor and Sponsor inquiries should be sent to midtnpugfestival@gmail.com.

As in previously held festivals, the 4th Annual Mid-Tennessee Pug Festival will be registered with https://tnachieves.org which allows high school and college students to volunteer and earn required Community Service credits.

Ownership of a Pug is not required in order to attend the festival. There will be NO SALE of Pugs/Pug puppies at the festival.

All attending dogs are required to be up-to-date on vaccinations and must be leashed at all times (except for the ‘Run of the Pugs’.) No aggressive dogs are allowed. Pug owners must be prepared to pick-up their dog’s waste.

The festival schedule of events will be released soon. Follow the www.Facebook.com/pugfestival page for up-to-date announcements.