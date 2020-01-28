Free tax prep available at La Vergne Public Library

As tax day approaches free help is being made available thanks to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program through United Way of Rutherford County.

The program is mostly for qualifying individuals who made less than $66,000 in 2019. Volunteers will be providing basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing.

BE SURE TO BRING

Photo ID for both spouses, if filing jointly

Original copies of Social Security Cards or ITINs (for everyone on the return)

Proof of Income (a W2 for each employer during the tax year, 1099s, Social Security Income, Unemployment, Interest, etc.)

Proof of Expenses, if claiming any (Childcare, education, medical, property tax, itemized deductions, etc.)

Proof of Mileage, if claiming any (must be a written record. Please total any business expenses before arriving)

Both spouses must be present if filing a joint return

HELPFUL ITEMS

Last year’s tax return

Direct deposit information

VOLUNTEERS CANNOT PREPARE

Schedule C with Losses (can only file one Schedule C per return). Must have expenses less than $10,000. No businesses with depreciation or inventory or claiming home office deduction

Complicated and Advanced Schedule D (capital gains and losses)

Rental or Farm Income

Certain travel and auto deductions

Appointments are first come, first served. VITA will be held at the La Vergne Library, 5063 Murfreesboro Road, every Friday and Saturday starting February 1 and continues through April 4 from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Please note inclement weather may affect VITA site hours of operation. During tax season last year, more than 40 volunteers completed 1,105 tax returns, resulting in more than $2M worth of savings. Tax Day 2020 is April 15.­