Jack Edward Forrest II, age 52, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Jack E. Forrest; grandparents, Euel and Mildred Forrest and Paxton and Reba Dupree.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Forrest; siblings, Kimberly O’Neal and husband Steve, Nathan Forrest, Micah Forrest, and Rachel Forrest; nephews, Stephen O’Neal, Kevin O’Neal and wife Erika; niece, Marcie O’Neal; aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends.

He was a graduate of Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. He then went to Belmont to further his education and got a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In 1998, five years after his college graduation he enrolled and completed the Tennessee Law Enforcement Police Academy. He then became a Ridgetop Police Officer and detective during his years of service. After retirement Edward spent time creating a business of his own in Internet Marketing. He was also a team captain for the American Heart Association and even was a 2012 Heart Transplant Recipient himself.

Edward loved everyone and some of his favorite things were photography, cooking, camping, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed live music and even played a few instruments himself including, piano and trumpet. He also took great pride and loved to tell people about his experience as a movie extra in The Last Castle. Edward was a strong man of faith, most called him a prayer warrior. He was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville and was active in many other churches and prayer groups. He was a born again Christian who loved the Lord, his family, and others around him and made it his top priority. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Forest Hills Baptist Church, Nashville with Reverend Chad Mize officiating. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday in the Forrest Family Cemetery near Brownsville, Tennessee with family serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Edward may be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church, the Arabic Baptist Church of Murfreesboro, the building fund at Barton Creek Baptist Church in Lebanon, The Belonging Company in Nashville, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, and Vanderbilt Medical Center.