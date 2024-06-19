3 Free Agent Defensemen The Predators Should Target

June 19, 2024 – As the Nashville Predators prepare for the upcoming season, most fans will focus on the forward group, but the situation with their defense is a major point of uncertainty.

Following the departure of Ryan McDonagh to the Tampa Bay Lightning, Alexandre Carrier’s future as an unrestricted free agent still hanging in the balance and Tyson Barrie’s imminent departure, the team is left with a lot of question marks going into the 2024-25 NHL season.

Brett Pesce

At age 29, Brett Pesce aligns well with Trotz’s vision of maintaining a competitive team while collecting young talent to extend the team’s championship window. Pesce has been a rock for the Carolina Hurricanes and is one of the NHL’s elite shutdown defenders.

Nikita Zadorov

Another option for the Predators could be Nikita Zadorov, a physically imposing defenseman with a two-way playing style who caused Nashville headaches in its first-round exit this year.

Dylan DeMelo

Dylan DeMelo, an often-overlooked defenseman, is poised to enter the free agent market this summer. Despite not being a marquee name in the NHL, he has consistently delivered solid performances in a top-four role, showcasing dependable defensive skills and the ability to log substantial ice time during his stint in Winnipeg.

