2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We’ve had three great weeks of high school football action across the Mid-state so far. Here is the schedule for week four so you don’t miss out!

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at White House Heritage

Mt. Pleasant at Harpeth

East Robertson at Sycamore

Davidson County

Antioch at Oakland

Hillsboro at Cane Ridge

Glencliff at Nolensville

Centennial at Lawson

Hendersonville at Hunters Lane

John Overton at McGavock

Liberty Creek at Stratford

East Nashville at Maplewood

Lipscomb at Baylor

MBA at CPA

PURE Academy at Pearl Cohn

Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth

Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan

BGA at Davidson Academy

FRA at Goodpasture

Dickson County

Creek Wood High at Montgomery Central

Gallatin at Dickson County High

Maury County

Shelbyville at Columbia Central

Mount Pleasant at Harpeth

Lincoln Co. at Spring Hill

Robertson County

Cheatham Co. at White House Heritage

Station Camp at Springfield

Gordonsville at Jo Byrns

Marshall Co. at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Sycamore

Rutherford County

Blackman at Summit

Eagleville at Collinwood

La Vergne at Page

Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Riverdale at Germantown

Rockvale at Stewarts Creek

Coffee Co. at Siegel

Sumner County

Portland at Beech

Gallatin at Dickson Co.

Westmoreland at Jackson Co

Whites Creek at White House

Pope John Paul II at Webb School

Williamson County

Henry Co. at Brentwood High

Richland at Fairview

Independence at Franklin

Friendship Christian at Grace Christian

Wilson County

Wilson Centralat Green Hill

DeKalb Co. at Watertown

Mt Juliet at Warren Co.

Lebanon at Cookeville