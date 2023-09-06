2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 4

We’ve had three great weeks of high school football action across the Mid-state so far. Here is the schedule for week four so you don’t miss out!
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at White House Heritage
Mt. Pleasant at Harpeth
East Robertson at Sycamore
Davidson County
Antioch at Oakland
Hillsboro at Cane Ridge
Glencliff at Nolensville
Centennial at Lawson
Hendersonville at Hunters Lane
John Overton at McGavock
Liberty Creek at Stratford
East Nashville at Maplewood
Lipscomb at Baylor
MBA at CPA
PURE Academy at Pearl Cohn
Knoxville Catholic at Ensworth
Brentwood Academy at Father Ryan
BGA at Davidson Academy
FRA at Goodpasture
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Montgomery Central
Gallatin at Dickson County High
Maury County
Shelbyville at Columbia Central
Lincoln Co. at Spring Hill
Robertson County
Station Camp at Springfield
Gordonsville at Jo Byrns
Marshall Co. at Greenbrier
Rutherford County
Blackman at Summit
Eagleville at Collinwood
La Vergne at Page
Clarksville Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Riverdale at Germantown
Rockvale at Stewarts Creek
Coffee Co. at Siegel
Sumner County
Portland at Beech
Westmoreland at Jackson Co
Whites Creek at White House
Pope John Paul II at Webb School
Williamson County
Henry Co. at Brentwood High
Richland at Fairview
Independence at Franklin
Friendship Christian at Grace Christian
Wilson County
Wilson Centralat Green Hill
DeKalb Co. at Watertown
Mt Juliet at Warren Co.
Lebanon at Cookeville