Nashville Nightmare Opens this Month

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the producers of world-class live events and location-based entertainment experiences, announced the highly anticipated return of Nashville’s ultimate Halloween event, the Nashville Nightmare.

The season will kick off on Friday, September 15th, and will be open select nights through Saturday, November 11th. Music City’s premiere haunted house takes visitors through an unforgettable spooky experience that will have them shrieking from thrills and mayhem at every turn.

“Nashville Nightmare is celebrating 13 years of fear,” said CEO & Founding Partner Chris Stafford. “With four brand new attraction themes and reimagined add-on experiences, Nashville Nightmare is sure to be the place to celebrate Halloween in Nashville this fall season.”

Thrill-seekers looking to celebrate the Halloween season can expect brand new twists on fan-favorite attractions Horror High Homecoming, Vector Research: Alien Threat, Midnight Mortuary: Blood Ritual, plus the addition of the all-new maze Legends of the Mythos. With new themes, terrifying storylines and fresh maze routes, this year’s footprint is set to keep visitors on their toes. Guests can also visit various additional spirited attractions including Bar Nightmare for 21+ patrons to enjoy ghostly libations before or after experiencing the haunted houses, Class Axe Throwing, Mini Escape Games, an Egyptian laser maze, and more.

The season will cap off on November 11th with the infamous “Blackout,” where daredevils can experience the Haunted House with monsters and mayhem lurking in total darkness, and nothing but a glow stick to guide them.

Tickets are on sale now, beginning at $19.99. Event may be too intense for children under 12. For more information visit https://nashvillenightmare.com/ and follow us on Instagram at @nashvillenightmare. Nashville Nightmare is located at 1016 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115.